Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Community

Cold night out raises $53,000 for Far South Coast crisis support

Jimmy Parker
By Jimmy Parker
Updated June 25 2024 - 5:08pm, first published June 21 2024 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nine leaders from the Far South Coast swapped the comfort of their warm beds to spend the night on cold concrete to raise homelessness awareness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jimmy Parker

Jimmy Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.