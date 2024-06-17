Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Proposed Bournda Quarry seeking approval through EPBC portal

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated June 18 2024 - 4:38pm, first published June 17 2024 - 10:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Plans to re-open a quarry at Bournda have reached a critical stage, with a referral under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act in its final days before assessment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.