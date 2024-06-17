Proposed Bournda Quarry seeking approval through EPBC portal

Plans to re-open a quarry at Bournda have reached a critical stage, with a referral under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act in its final days before assessment.
Bournda Downs Quarry was approved to operate in 1997 and ceased operation in 2010 when its consent expired.
In 2022, an application was submitted to the council to restart extractive operations on the site.
The resource extracted by the quarry is a volcanic rock commonly called rhyolite, mainly used for road construction.
The application to revive the disused quarry site at Bournda angered neighbouring residents, "aghast" that an extractive industry could be allowed in a part of the shire "known for its natural beauty, peace and coastal charm".
Those opponents of the quarry said they were alerted only in recent days that the Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water had received a referral for the Bournda Quarry re-opening.
The EPBC Act public portal was open to submissions from the public, but with a closing date of midnight Tuesday, June 18.
The quarry adjoins Bournda Nature Reserve and opponents claim at least four fauna species considered threatened live and breed in the area.
They included glossy black cockatoos, yellow-bellied gliders, powerful owls and gang gang cockatoos.
All the relevant documentation, including styatement of environmental effects, flora and fauna reports, and operation and site plans for Bournda Quarry are available on the EPBC public portal webpage, where submissions can be made until June 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.