Keep your cats inside and safe, stretched carer group urges

The Animal Welfare League NSW (AWL NSW) is calling on cat lovers to keep their pets safe at home as a rise in lost and roaming cats is putting immense pressure on foster and adoption services on the South Coast.
AWL NSW Far South Coast president Kerri Brady said too many pets were lost and ending up in council pounds before being transferred for fostering and adoption.
"We want every cat to be safe at home with their owners, rather than lost, unidentified and having to go through the process of fostering and then adoption," said Kerri, who was based in Merimbula.
"There is a limit to the numbers we can rehome, and we will always do our best, but currently the numbers are putting a real strain on our services.
"Roaming cats that are not desexed add to the growing cat population and are a threat to wildlife.
"Our foster carers do an amazing job on the Far South Coast, but there is only so many pets they can care for at any one time."
It's estimated that roaming cats kill millions of wildlife species every year in Australia.
"Cat owners should keep their pets at home in a secure location and ensure they are micro-chipped, so that if they do go missing, they can be returned home quickly," Kerri said.
"They should also have an identification collar which makes it even easier for a cat to be taken home."
AWL NSW said it was important to provide plenty of stimulation for cats at home.
This meant toys, scratching posts, climbing structures, and interactive play.
Food puzzle toys were also great for keeping a cat's mind active.
Make sure your cat has access to sunlight and views, even if it's just a window perch.
Kerri said the AWL NSW Far South Coast branch was also looking for more volunteers.
"There are lots of ways people can help, including becoming a foster carer," she said.
"It is a very rewarding experience giving hope and a new loving home for lost cats and dogs.
"It's important to understand our foster carers have the full support of our branch," she said.
For more information visit the website here or follow AWL NSW Far South Coast on Facebook
