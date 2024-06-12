Hidden Treasure Alison Jenkins 'thrilled to the back teeth' with accolade

Over the coming weeks, we will be featuring four incredible women from across the Bega Valley who have been included in the NSW Rural Women's Network's 'Hidden Treasures' Honour Roll. This week it's Merimbula's Alison Jenkins.
Alison Jenkins is quick to note she is surrounded by a great team of volunteers doing wonderful work.
But she is just as quick to be the one putting her hand up when something needs doing.
Alison was recently named on the NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll, acknowledged for her standout efforts on behalf of the Imlay House Auxiliary.
She has been a member of the auxiliary for more than 20 years, the group's secretary for much of that time.
She also began volunteering at the Pambula Op Shop around 20 years ago and was the current chairperson.
"When I retired I did a few things for the board [of Imlay House], but I felt better doing hands-on things," Alison said.
"So I did a lot of volunteering in the home, tutoring staff in simple techniques like hand washing, feeding the residents - this was the early 2000s and volunteers were used to do that at the time.
"I also noticed no-one was looking after the flowers so once a week I would clean up the residents' floral arrangements."
It may sound like small stuff - but there's no hiding the extraordinary impact volunteers like Alison have on the residents and staff at Imlay House.
The Pambula Op Shop has been in operation since 1982, with all profits fed back into the aged care home.
"At the op shop all the workers are volunteers, even the cleaning lady," Alison said.
"All profits go to Imlay House to use as they see fit - it's around $70,000 a year."
Alison said she felt a lot of pride in the op shop and of the team there - and rightly so.
She said it was a popular place to volunteer. There were around 100 names on its books, of people from Eden to Tura, with everyone committing at least three hours a month - "Some do a lot more - and everyone enjoys it".
"We're very grateful for all the help we get and all the shoppers as well.
"People love to fossick through - we're not as orderly as some other op shops!" Alison said with a grin.
Alison said she had been "warned" by current Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care CEO Julie Evans her name was being put forward for the Hidden Treasures recognition.
But it still came as a pleasant surprise.
"I'm thrilled to the back teeth. It's very exciting and humbling," Alison said.
On top of her roles supporting Imlay House, Alison has also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, SECCA, Red Cross Emergency Services, and the CWA - where she was currently treasurer for the Pambula-Merimbula branch as well as the Far South Coast group.
"It all keeps me off the streets," she said with a smile.
"I like doing things while I can. I like to be in the community."
