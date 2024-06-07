Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Eden's cruise season provided an estimated $17 million into Sapphire Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 11 2024 - 5:04pm, first published June 7 2024 - 4:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fabulous and running like a well-oiled machine. That's how the manager at Cruise Eden, Debbie Meers described the past cruise season which welcomed 40 cruises to the Sapphire Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.