Choosing between groceries or the heater, winter appeal helps those in need

Sapphire Community Projects has launched its Winter Fundraising Appeal where every dollar donated provides $4 worth of food to someone in need.
Mandi Rush from Sapphire Community Projects, and the manager of Sapphire Community Pantry, said the winter appeal was less about getting stock to fill up the shop, but more about helping people doing it tough during this season.
"We have many elderly people in our community who can't afford to put the heater on, so they need extra warm blankets and things like soup, warm things that are going to be beneficial for their wellbeing to get them through the season," Ms Rush said.
She said the Winter Appeal was a simple process where community members can either make a monetary donation or make a donation of goods in either Bega Woolworths or Bega Coles with baskets located near checkouts.
"People can buy a can of soup, or some two-minute noodles, or a bottle of deodorant, or a bottle of shampoo, anything, and we have a list on the baskets in the supermarkets of the things we are looking for, and people can buy an item when they're doing their shopping. It's as simple as that," Ms Rush said.
"It comes here, and the goods go into my office to be distributed directly to people in need. They don't go into the shop, they go to people in need."
Ms Rush said the Pantry team didn't care if you have a million dollars in the bank, since they serve everyone, and those who spend on groceries at the store would allow further community assistance through profits gained.
"You are not taking food out of someone else's mouth, you don't need to have a pension card to shop here. You don't need to have any kind of payments, we just rely on people through the door and dollars through the till," she said.
"The more money we make, the more stock we can have in our shop and the more people we can give food assistance. I'm seeing between 15 and 20 people a week for food assistance, and every single week we've got at least $300 and $500 worth of stock going out the door.
"We see that much every single week, and in Winter that does ramp up because of the cold. They are choosing whether to buy groceries or put the heater on, and they are putting the heater on."
In 2023, the Winter Appeal raised close to $5000 which helped provide $3000 worth of food, and the rest went to warm sleeping bags and tents for those who were homeless.
"We don't need people to bring blankets through the door, we're looking for those to spend money in the supermarket and put them in the basket, do shopping here and make a donation at the checkout, or donate to our bank account," she said.
