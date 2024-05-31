Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Spend one uncomfortable night to raise money for homeless support

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated June 4 2024 - 4:23pm, first published May 31 2024 - 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One uncomfortable evening lying in sleeping bags on a basketball court is a small price to pay when raising funds to help those struggling on our streets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.