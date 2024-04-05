Theft of road safety signs puts community in jeopardy, says Bega council

Road safety signs belonging to contractors have been reported stolen from multiple sites throughout the Bega Valley Shire.
Council's acting infrastructure and services manager, Alex Wakeford, expressed his disappointment over the recent incidents.
"It is disheartening to hear about the theft of safety signs from our local contractors' sites," Mr Wakeford said.
"These teams have been instrumental in our community, particularly in the aftermath of recent flood recovery efforts.
"Despite the tireless efforts of these contractors in supporting the community through various projects, including flood recovery work, they have faced repeated thefts on site.
"There have also been reported cases where road safety signs were moved off the road during projects and adverse weather conditions.
"This not only undermines the efforts of contractors and staff but also jeopardises the safety of residents and road users."
Mr Wakeford stressed the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in addressing these issues.
"Interfering with traffic control devices and theft is a crime. We urge anyone with information about these acts of theft to contact the authorities," he said.
"Road signage is there for a good reason - to keep people informed and safe. We ask anyone involved in the removal of road signage to think about the consequences of their actions.
"Collaboration between the community and law enforcement prevents further theft and keeps our roads safe.
"Let's support the hardworking individuals contributing to the resilience of our community."
If anyone has any information, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.
