Time travel with homemade scones and teas through Stella's Vintage Tea Room

There was no mad hatter present at this tea party at Stella's Vintage Tea Room, just a family enjoying fluffy scones, handmade jams, freshly whipped cream and a handful of refreshing teas.
Antique lace table runners were draped across round timber tables, each adorned with fine china, some over a century old with floral painted designs, and shelves almost like a museum steeped in brew-tiful, porcelain history.
Much like the history of Pambula Village and Quondola Street where the tea shop resides.
There's Carlton Ware with highly decorated leaves and fruit, Paragon bone china, and even a 110-year-old teacup with moustache guard aimed to give the dignified wearer of an extraordinary piece of facial hair, the ability of drink tea without moustache wax melting from the steam.
Glass jars, exactly 83, behind the counter enclose tea leaves for nutty and earthy flavours, smokey brews expected to have been billy-boiled on a campfire, fruity and floral fragrances, some miraculously poured out vivid blue, or blossomed into flowers.
But it was the desktop-oven-cooked scones that have become the main drawcard to the store - yet owner of Stella's Vintage Tea Room, Claire Wright said she won't be giving away the secrets.
"[It's] the blessing that goes in the bowl, it's the little saying that I have, I can't tell you, [but I do] play the drums, take it out of the bowl and tap the mixture out," she said with a beaming smile.
She remembered a day when a tall, senior gentleman entered the store and "lit up like a tall Christmas tree" and said, "Don't mind me, I'm just reminiscing, I used to own a tearoom in Geelong, and I became that famous Mr Twinings came and paid me a visit."
When Claire asked him the secret to success, he said the atmosphere at Stella's Vintage Tea Room was far too relaxing, chairs were too comfortable which meant she wouldn't get bums off seats, so she wouldn't make any money - but 12 months later he returned to congratulate her.
A much-loved and ever-adored piano waited nearby, occasionally having its ebonies and ivories tickled by pianists and those who attempted to impress with their renditions of 'Piano man'.
There was a cheeky grandmother in her eighties who adjusted her seat as she said, "Would you like to hear some Mozart?" to those in the tearoom, their eyes watched in curiosity as she waddled towards Stella's antique instrument.
Joan performed Mozart's famous rendition of Chopsticks to much laughter, a smile filled her face, before she took a seat at the table, placed raspberry jam and fresh cream on a scone and took a bite.
"'Feels like going back in time, and if I lived closer to here, I would go three times a week, but the other days during the week I would have to go to a fitness place because of all the jam and cream," Joan said with a chuckle.
