International Women's Day lunch shines a light on refuges' role

Tables within the auditorium were styled with sprigs of freshly picked lavender, pops of purple, dashes of green and white, the colours of International Women's Day, for the Rotary Lions Club lunch.
Close to 160 people from across the NSW Far South Coast attended Merimbula RSL to listen to guest speakers, enjoy delicious meals, enjoy music from Lumen Christi, and fundraise towards two causes close to the community.
The theme for 2024's International Women's Day was 'Count Her In: Invest in Women', with Embrace Equity the theme for the Merimbula-based event on Friday, March 8.
Ann Lavender, the team leader of Merimbula Rotary who organised the event, dressed similarly to her surname, said IWD was threefold - a celebration of women and their role and contribution to the world, as a fundraiser, and to purely and simply have fun.
Close to 14 raffle ticket books were sold and a further 50 of the $10 tickets were sold, with most of the funds being donated to Mission Australia's Bega Women's Refuge and Twofold Aboriginal Corporation's Jigamy Meals on Wheels.
Speaking on behalf of Twofold Aboriginal Corporation, Lauren Arvidson gave an acknowledgement of country and shared how the organisation was originally a women's centre where local Aboriginal women worked towards creating a safe cultural environment and employment opportunities.
"Today is a day to honour all the women who have shattered barriers, defied expectations, and paved the way for future generations to create a better world," she said.
"May we continue to strive for progress and equality for all, [and] to all women, it is important to always remember that your voice matters, your stories inspire, and your presence empowers us all."
After Ms Arvidson said the Corporation required a new fridge, a representative from Bendigo Community Bank who was sitting at one of the tables, gave a donation of $1000 to cover the cost.
Program manager for Mission Australia's Bega Valley Homelessness Support Service, Donna Davis said it was crucial to shine a light on the vital role refuge accommodation played in the lives of women and children fleeing domestic and family violence.
"One in six people are experiencing family and domestic violence every years, and sadly this year we have already seen nine women die in Australia, with a staggering 60 deaths reported in 2023," Ms Davis said.
"As we stand together on this International Women's Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to creating a world where every woman has access to a safe haven, a world where refuge accommodations are not just a necessity but a right."
Guest speaker Madison Phillips, marketing administration manager for Four Winds, entertained and mesmerised those listening and hoped people would take even the smallest of seeds home with them from the information she shared about capturing stories.
"For me storytelling is really the fabric of how we all live our lives, it's what connects us to this place, to the people in our lives, and to our memories," Ms Philips said.
"Just think about how well do you know the person who you came with today, if not your partner? Perhaps you know the name of their kids, and grandkids, you might know their coffee order, and their hobbies.
"But do you know the story of their first kiss? Or the last time they felt really excited about something?
"Asking a really good question is kind of the secret sauce that can bring us women closer together."
Adorned in a floral scarf covered in a spectrum of colours draped across her shoulders, the light shimmering off the glittery details of her outfit, one lady let out a joyous chuckle as she leaned over to the neighbour sitting to her right.
"Always a pleasurable time being with all these women," she said with a smile.
