Taking a slice from the Merimbula market, La Bonita Pizza and Pasta's a hit

After six pizza businesses it's no wonder Theo Demetriou knows a thing or two about making the perfect base, rich tomato sauces and mouth-watering toppings.
However, he didn't realise how much his new Merimbula store would be the talk of the town.
A Greek man who grew up in Cyprus, now making Italian pizzas in a store named after the Spanish description of beautiful, Theo said he was confident the business would do well - but its early success had even taken him by surprise.
Sitting on Merimbula Drive in Merimbula, La Bonita Pizza and Pasta has become a hit on social media to the extent Theo had to adjust the quantity of dough he prepared for service, having sold out within 1.5 hours of opening on numerous occasions.
"Everybody's talking about the dough, it's not too thick, it's not too thin, it doesn't go hard like cardboard, we're getting a lot of compliments about the bases," he said.
"You prepare for what you think it's going to be and then at 6.30pm you count the orders and you count the bases you have left, and you have just enough, and you start telling customers sorry we can't serve you, we have no bases left and it's too late to make more."
Carefully written typefaces and illustrations covered the traditional styled chalkboard menu, vivid red walls juxtaposed with the clean whites and stainless steel equipment, and a gifted clock ticked in the shape of the food he has dedicated his life to perfecting.
It was from the fruit store he established in Moe, Victoria, where Theo was introduced to the art of pizza making, since the supermarket chain next to his store was closing down and the pizza shop they used to supply gave Theo an invite to learn.
"I was there with him for about 12 months working for free, learning, learning, learning, then I opened my own pizza shop," he said.
The next businesses he owned were, "pizza, pizza, pizza, pizza, fruit store, pizza, pizza".
Moving to the NSW Far South Coast 16 years ago, Theo helped to develop Pambula Fruit Market and later Eden Pizza, which he reinvigorated with a custom menu and new equipment, selling the successful business six years ago, before launching La Bonita in 2023.
To many the number 13 was synonymous with being misfortune, and can be superstitiously feared, unless you're Taylor Swift or Theo Demetriou, since the pizza maker and owner's favourite topping sat on the number 13 position as the La Bonita Special.
His creation included tomato, ham, cheese, onion, capsicum, hot salami, pineapple, champignon mushrooms, prawns, bacon, olives, anchovies, garlic and oregano.
"85 per cent of the sales have been the La Bonita Special, for a lot of people it's not a lucky number, but it's working for me," he said with a laugh.
