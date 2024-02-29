What can be done about social segregation in Australian schools?

The role teachers have in breaking down barriers can promote a diverse classroom. Picture Shutterstock

Education is a critical part of growing up - in many nations worldwide, children attend school, to learn and develop critical social skills that they can use throughout life. Did you know that the mix of people you interact with at school can impact how your life may play out?

Often seen in the notion that national leaders attend private colleges, segregation plays a role in social outcomes, with recent data published by the Gonski Institute highlighting that in recent years, schools have become increasingly divided between classes - where classrooms are less representative of the geographies that they occupy.

For those who are studying a Masters of Education online, understanding the role that teachers have in breaking down barriers can often be vital in promoting a diverse and vibrant classroom. Let's dive into the world of social segregation - what it means for communities, and how community stakeholders can chalk out better outcomes with a little bit of creative thinking.

What is social segregation?

Social segregation involves the concept of isolation between different population groups - one such historical example being the rampant racial segregation that was prevalent in the 19th and 20th centuries and is still being addressed to this day.

While much can be said of the ways that lawmakers and the community have come together to address segregation, such as changes to legislation and a broader change in community sentiment, there are still many examples of social segregation that exist to this day, and these can often be seen in contemporary school environments.

Consider the idea of a school in a poor socio-economic area - a place where families don't have a great deal of wealth, and as a result, have to send their children to a local school that may not be adequately resourced. In a world where social segregation was eliminated, a classroom would contain students from all walks of life - ensuring a mix of different perspectives and worldviews.

In reality, this is hardly the case. Often, parents find themselves selectively choosing schools that supposedly drive the best outcomes for their children - such as private and independent colleges. This then results in schools that are in poorer areas often having a lack of diversity within classrooms.

Why is inclusion important?

Inclusion is more than just important - for the modern classroom, it's critical in driving positive outcomes. Take, for example, a classroom where students who are from wealthy families learn from the same teacher that educates students from poorer backgrounds.

This presents an opportunity for both student cohorts to get an understanding of the issues that are faced - and presents an opportunity to foster an inclusive and diverse student environment.

Diversity and inclusion can have an array of benefits, not simply for participants, but also communities. Local politicians who have been educated in public schools, in theory, should be able to understand the issues that local areas face and work towards enhancing support.

It can also help boost engagement, and foster a sense of belonging with team members. For those who are employed, having exposure to a range of different cultures and communities can help prepare for future career opportunities, where graduates may be required to work in highly diverse workforces.

Inclusion is more than just the individual experience - working to tackle social segregation not only improves the experience for individuals, but it can also uplift communities as a whole. Ultimately, communities should be striving towards inclusive and diverse environments, so that they are adequately skilled to manage future challenges that arise.

Taking steps to tackle social segregation

In a society where Australia ranks as one of the most socially segregated schooling systems in the developed world, what can be done to foster inclusion and drive towards a diverse school system, where every student is supported adequately to do their best? The answer, it appears, comes from a couple of different areas, and is something that has been used in other nations to great effect.

Firstly, it's important to note that social segregation isn't an issue unique to Australia. However, in many other nations, including New Zealand and the UK, this has been addressed successfully.

To tackle social segregation in schools, it's important to work towards a schooling system that is more socially integrated. By providing even the most disadvantaged schools with funding that helps spearhead high-quality education, an environment that upends conventional notions of where the best teaching resources are.

Secondly, it's important to consider the role that intervention has in improving the outcomes that students have in school. In some Scandinavian nations, nearly one-third of students experience an education intervention - allowing for students who are in greatest need to be supported adequately.