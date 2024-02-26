Selling, buying or just curious, inaugural housing expo to provide answers

Whether you are in the market to purchase a home or investment property, ready to sell, or just curious, the inaugural Home Buying and Selling Expo aims to help those in the Bega Valley uncovered answers.
On Sunday, March 17, from 10.30am, Club Sapphire in Merimbula will be hosting the free event, which brings the knowledge and advice of over 27 exhibitors including real estate agents, bankers and brokers, building and pest inspectors, surveyors, and builders.
Guest speakers and industry leaders include Deposit Assure, Stewart Title Insurance, and Coastal Strata, who will provide information about the latest trends, options for financing, apartment living, and strategies for successful property transactions.
The director and licensed conveyancer of Sapphire Conveyancing, and organiser of the expo, Danielle Geekie, said she felt there was a need for a central event where people could chat directly with the experts regarding financial advice, legal guidance or even home staging tips.
"What we're trying to do is create basically a hub where there's access to all the professionals that you would need if you were looking at buying or selling, and to be able to provide a space for people to come and have their questions and things answered," Ms Geekie said.
"We've got builders and things coming, so there are some people that may necessarily have land and they're coming to talk to the builders, we've even had a pool builder jump on board that wants to come," she said.
"While it's based in Merimbula, it's for the whole Bega Valley and it has been marketed from Bermagui to down to Eden, and the businesses that are coming are Bega based, so we have Bega agents, we have Bega bankers, just because it's in Merimbula doesn't mean it's just for Merimbula."
If you're starting to save for a deposit and you're wondering how much do I need to save, there are going to be brokers and bankers there to provide further information, and to ensure you are heading along the correct path.
With $3,000 worth of lucky door prizes on offer, Ms Geekie said the event at Club Merimbula had been designed to help people in whatever stage they were in, from first-time buyer to seasoned property investor.
"It might not be something you're looking at doing this year, but if it's something that you're interested in or it's a future plan, it would be worth while coming," Ms Geekie said.
To register your interest in attending by click here.
