Some TLC for Tura beach steps

The 100 steps down to North Tura Beach are sporting a fresh coat of paint thanks to a weekend working bee.
Twenty volunteers turned out on Sunday, February 11, to repaint the steps with paint and materials supplied by the Bega Valley Shire Council.
The working bee and sausage sizzle was organised by the North Tura Beach Residents Association (NTBRA).
NTBRA said the Rob High steps accessing the beach from Bournda Circuit and The Point were used regularly by hundreds of Tura Beach residents, visiting friends and relatives, and tourists.
The current hardwood timber steps were built in the nineties and were showing their age with more frequent replacement of planks and re-painting required.
NTBRA volunteers last re-painted the steps only two years ago, but their location right on the ocean causes rapid weathering.
NTBRA president Jon Gaul of Tura Beach said the working bee was a great example of community spirit to maintain important facilities like the beach steps, and to meet neighbours.
Mr Gaul said NTBRA had initiated talks with council for a medium to long-term process of replacing the timber steps at The Point and Dolphin Cove with modern no-maintenance materials like carbon fibre.
He said this would require detailed design and costing as input to a substantial grant application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.