Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New Merimbula venues ready for Super Bowl LVIII live and loud

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 13 2024 - 4:46pm, first published February 9 2024 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two flashy new venues in Merimbula recently opened for sports fans, and to kick them off there's no flashier spectacle in the world of sport than the Super Bowl.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.