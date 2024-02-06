434 Tathra Bermagui Road, Tathra

Nestled in the quaint coastal town of Tathra, this timeless brick home exudes vintage elegance.
Set in among stunning established gardens, mature trees, and surrounded by breathtaking vistas, it presents an unparalleled opportunity to create lasting memories in a tightly held coastal haven.
"The charming house sits on a larger than normal parcel of land. Half an acre is very rare in a township," said Natalie Scott, real estate agent.
"It's in a secluded, sought-after location. You can take a short stroll to the water, through the reserve, where you can swim, kayak, and fish."
The home boasts beautiful, raked ceilings and stained glass feature windows throughout. There is a spacious kitchen, generous bathrooms, and a double detached carport.
The classical design of the home oozes character, and the spacious interiors showcase the enduring craftsmanship.
There is also the added convenience of town water and an additional water tank.
This home allows you to embrace a lifestyle of relaxation and adventure. Simply walk, ride or drive to Tathra township, or explore the Ford Headland walking track and National Park, only moments away.
Otherwise, with an abundance of birdlife and wildlife at your doorstep, you can enjoy all that the property already has to offer.
