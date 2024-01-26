Lifesavers report 150 rescues at Merimbula's Australia Day Float

After the ever-popular Australia Day tradition of the Merimbula float, reports are in that lifesavers had to rescue around 150 people from the water after the tide took them further than Spencer Park.
Director of Lifesaving for Far South Coast branch, Emma O'Neill said Australian Lifeguard Service personnel and volunteer lifesavers worked in unison to help floaters return safely to the beach.
"I believe there were hundreds of people that overshot the Merimbula Float, so didn't get off at Spencer but rather travelled out towards Bar Beach," Ms O'Neill said.
"And then an IRB (Inflatable Rescue Boat) from the volunteers at Pambula Surf Lifesaving Club and professional lifeguards based at Bar Beach had to ferry upwards of 100 people back to shore.
"Nothing life-threatening, no one was in absolute dire need, but it was still a very big job."
Shayne Rettke, Bega Lifeguard Supervisor, who was present during a portion of the rescues, said most of them took place within the bounds of the lake between Mitchies Jetty and Bar Beach.
"150 rescues today, it's hard to count when it gets to that sort of amount," Mr Rettke said.
"They probably started at approximately 12.30pm and they probably wrapped up about 3pm.
"[We] had five assets there, two lifeguards on rescue boards, two jetskis with police, and one IRB, [and] between those assets and myself for a portion of it on the rescue board, [we were] pretty much flat out dragging people across the channel.
"There's no real life or death incidents, it's more people, especially a lot of kids just getting into tough situations and not being able to swim fast enough to get out of them," he said.
