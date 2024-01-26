Australia Day in Merimbula floats my boat as hundreds fill lake with colour

Martin Ruggeri, a father of three from Griffith, packed his white Toyota LandCruiser Prado with three unicorns, SUPs and kids, and travelled eight hours just so the kids could jump off the Merimbula bridge for Australia Day.
"We brought the stand up paddles, mountain bikes, the unicorns, [it's] a quick dad and the kids trip," the former Merimbula local Martin said with a smile, as he watched his children Will, Greta and Leila splash in the lake.
"Big trip last night, but well worth it to jump off the bridge."
The Merimbula float has become an Australia Day tradition for many families on the Far South Coast, travelling to Merimbula at tide's turn, so they can jump in with floating devices and be carried with the pull of the ocean towards Spencer Park.
There were mottled green and camouflaged tanks, unicorns in a spectrum of colours, aubergine eggplants with cheeky grinning owners, alpacas and flamingoes, zinced faces, a variety of fruit, many 'bin chicken' ibises, but all who attended had beaming smiles.
Jason Holmes from Merimbula stood alongside his family, each with their own blowup option, from a large green turtle to a donut reminiscent of the Simpsons with bite removed, and a Nemo-like clownfish.
"We've participated in the float for a few years now, and over the years we've invested in new devices to float on, just to make sure we can keep going and keep doing it," Jason said, his Havaiana green and gold thong float under his arm.
"We do need another one [and] we're open to all suggestions, I've got to say, so yeah, we always get good ideas from today, so we'll keep an eye out after this."
