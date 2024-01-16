52 Fauna Avenue, Long Beach

Nestled only meters from the golden sands of Long Beach, this enchanting home promises an unparalleled seaside escape, loaded with potential.
"It's a wonderful, old-school beach house, 200 metres from the dog-friendly beach, and only ten minutes away from town," said Rebecca Shepheard, real estate agent.
"It's the ultimate holiday home, set in lush, tropical gardens."
The upper level, which looks over sparkling ocean views, comprises two good-sized bedrooms adorned with built-in robes. It is complemented by a tastefully renovated bathroom, featuring an indulgent bath.
The heart of this coastal gem lies in its modest, open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, where a glance out the window captures lovely water views.
Downstairs, there is a private, self-contained sanctuary with two extra rooms, a kitchenette, another living space, and a bathroom/laundry.
This versatile layout is perfect for accommodating guests, or you could even offer it up to holiday-makers during summer.
An enclosed entertaining area provides yet another shielded and private space.
Set on a 654 square metre block, this home is surrounded by lush reserve, ensuring both privacy and a real connection with nature.
