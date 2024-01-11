Merimbula News Weekly
Merimbula News Weekly's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Big land owners benefit as land values decrease on the South Coast

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated January 16 2024 - 4:55pm, first published January 11 2024 - 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big land owners benefit as land values decrease on the South Coast
Big land owners benefit as land values decrease on the South Coast

The NSW Valuer General has just published land values for the South Coast region showing a decrease in the region between July 2022 and July 2023.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.