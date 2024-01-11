Big land owners benefit as land values decrease on the South Coast

The NSW Valuer General has just published land values for the South Coast region showing a decrease in the region between July 2022 and July 2023.
The land values reflect the value of land only, as at July 1, 2023 but for most of us the decrease will mean no change to what we pay in council rates.
It is those with more property than the average person who are likely to benefit from a reduction in land taxes.
General council rates are based on the unimproved land value of your home, investment property or commercial buildings. These are assessed every three years.
The last one took place in July 2022 when those escaping COVID in the cities purchased property in the regions, driving prices through the roof.
South Coast ratepayers, particularly on the coast where prices highest, will continue to pay rates based on this increased assessment until 2026.
However for anyone owning additional land, not counting their home, for which the unimproved land value is more than $1.075million, land tax applies (in addition to any council rates which may be applicable) and the assessment is carried out by the Valuer General annually.
The reduction in land values on the South Coast will be reflected in the cost of land tax for 2024.
The South Coast region covers the local government areas of Bega Valley, Eurobodalla, Kiama, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Wingecarribee, Wollondilly and Wollongong.
Residential land values have decreased by 5.6 per cent overall with the largest decrease in Shoalhaven at 10.2 per cent.
In the Bega Valley residential land values have decreased by 4.3 per cent between July 2022 to July 2023.
However it varies between locations with Merimbula, South Pambula and Boydtown showing strong to slight increases but on the back of strong increases in recent years, smaller R3 Medium Density zoned development sites in Merimbula have shown a strong decrease.
While commercial land values showed a slight increase of 2.2 per cent overall, Bega Valley values decreased by 0.5 per cent. A limited supply and the tightly held nature of the commercial market has underpinned values in recent years, the Valuer General said.
Industrial land values in the Bega Valley increased by 6.2 per cent but this was skewed by one property in Erie Place, South Pambula which increased by 21.2 per cent.
The E4 General Industrial zoned industrial properties in Bega, Bermagui and Eden have remained steady, mainly as a result of the growth in demand for well serviced, light industrial properties in Pambula and South Pambula, the Valuer General said.
But rural land values fell in Bega by 3.1 per cent. Land value decreases in the rural sector are influenced in part by a weakening residential market.
Genuine rural grazing land and large lot rural residential holdings (40 hectares plus) remain highly sought after along the coastal strip. A relatively limited supply coupled with the tightly held nature of the market has under pinned steady market growth in this sector, the Valuer General's report said.
Overall, the Bega Valley local government area experienced a slight decrease between July 2022 to July 2023.
The Bega Valley market has been characterised by relatively consistent levels of market activity but reduced sales volumes throughout this period.
Land value is the value of the land only. It does not include the value of a home or other structure. Property sales are the most important factor valuers consider when determining land values.
