Puppets perform in tale of the bowerbird and a love of all things blue

Little Wing Puppets are on their way to Merimbula in the January holidays, bringing with them their interactive environmental detective story A Little Bit of Blue.
As well as unravelling a mystery, it involves learning about the unique habits of an extraordinary Australian creature, the bowerbird, and its fascination with the colour blue.
The story begins with strange disappearances from Mrs Mavis Hooley's home. Mrs Hooley has been looking everywhere. Every day a new thing seems to disappear.
Little things, a $10 note, clothes pegs, a ball of wool. It's troubling at first, but then the thief takes it one step too far.
Mavis calls in a detective to investigate. In the dead of night, the detective indeed finds something peculiar and the children's role is to help him solve the case.
A puppeteer of more than twenty years' experience, Jenny Ellis, weaves the whole tale together with a single set of hands, often playing multiple characters at once.
Jenny has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Puppetry from the Victorian College of the Arts, and has performed hundreds of shows in numerous festivals, theatres and country halls in Australia, as well as overseas.
In a time when there is so much time spent on screens, the simplicity of puppet theatre still retains a sense of magic.- Jenny Ellis, puppeteer
Little Wing Puppets last performed at The Twyford in 2022.
Jenny Ellis, Artistic Director of Little Wing Puppets, said they were thrilled to be coming to Merimbula again.
"We believe that young people deserve equal access to the arts, wherever they live. We have demonstrated that with over 16 years on the road, taking shows to some of Australia's most remote communities.
"We know that we can help shape young people's lives by igniting their imaginations.
"In a time when there is so much time spent on screens, the simplicity of puppet theatre still retains a sense of magic. It's amazing to hear a room full of children gasping and exploding into laughter over the antics of a puppet on stage. It's still able to captivate their imaginations."
In addition to two performances of A Little Bit of Blue at 1.30pm on Sunday, January 21 and Monday, January 22 , young audiences and their grownups will have the chance to make their own puppets at a one hour Puppetry of Paper workshop on the morning of Monday, January 22 from 11am.
Bookings for the show and workshop can be made online at https://thetwyford.com.au or by phoning The Twyford on 0421 199910.
