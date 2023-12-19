Merimbula News Weekly
Developer resubmits the DA for townhouses and apartments in Merimbula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 19 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:43pm
Architects drawing of the three blocks proposed for the site.
The developer of the apartments and townhouses on Arthur Kaine Drive, opposite the northern end of the airport runway, has submitted a revised DA to council after the original DA was rejected.

