Developer resubmits the DA for townhouses and apartments in Merimbula

The developer of the apartments and townhouses on Arthur Kaine Drive, opposite the northern end of the airport runway, has submitted a revised DA to council after the original DA was rejected.
The development by Canberra-based SHC MU3 Pty originally included 59 homes but was reduced to 51 homes comprising 24 apartments and 27 townhouses.
Architects Hugh Gordon Associates said 25 per cent of the block had now been allocated to communal open space.
The basement car park had been reduced in size so that it sat underneath the apartment blocks and would allow for more deep soil planting; areas of private open space had been increased.
The number of car parks had increased with all townhouses to have two car space garages and apartment parking in the basement.
The developer had reduced the size of two townhouses to single bedroom plus study homes.
There was considerable opposition to the development in terms of its look, height and traffic management.
One of the main concerns for nearby residents, access to and from the development, had remained as Ocean Drive.
Residents said access via Ocean Drive would increase traffic trying to access Arthur Kaine Drive via Dunns Lane and cause congestion, particularly in the holiday season.
Council said public comments and submissions allow it to incorporate community opinion into final documents or decisions. Submissions must be lodged with council in writing with the specified advertised time period.
To lodge comments/submissions please send them to:
