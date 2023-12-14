Lumen Christi Catholic College celebrates its top HSC students

Thursday's release of HSC results and ATARs is being celebrated by students and staff at Lumen Christi Catholic College in Pambula.
The college saw six of its graduating students achieve Band 6 results (90-100) across a range of subjects, putting them on the NSW Distinguished Achievers list.
"Congratulations to all our students who completed the HSC this year and to all their teachers, support staff and families who have nurtured them throughout their education," acting assistant principal Antoinette Woods said.
"Today's release of HSC results is a an exciting culmination of the scholarship, work and dedication of our learning community."
The college's Distinguished Achievers included Lillyanne Stone, who scored in the highest results band in biology, studies of religion, advanced English, and advanced mathematics.
She was joined by Brendan Cooper (Industrial Tech), Lachlan Daniel (Music and Studies of Religion), Freesia Gaul (Extension History), Alexander Merrick (Music) and Sam Tomlinson (Agriculture).
The college also congratulated students in its highly commended list, for performance across a range of subjects.
These were Will Kellar, Monica Mackey, Jed Morrah, Aja Porter-Watson, Zoe Grant, Phoebe Miller, Alexandra Zuvela, Amelia Balas and Samantha Meaker.
"Some students completed parts of their HSC courses as accelerated Year 11 studies," Ms Woods added.
"Congratulations to Jack Caldwell, Olivia Pamplin, Archer Whitby and Flynn Whitby, who enter Year 12 with their construction course completed.
"We are particularly proud of students who shined their light in subjects relating to community and family service, creative arts and environmental studies.
"These areas reflect the strength of our regional community and celebrate the opportunities that are on offer, both within and outside our college.
"Throughout their education, we have seen our students develop their talents and share their gifts, overcome challenges and support each other through it all.
"We wish them all success in the future. Congratulations to the Class of 2023."
