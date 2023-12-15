Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News
Community

Christmas party, meals and desserts that 'warm your heart' at Pearls Place

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated December 19 2023 - 5:01pm, first published December 15 2023 - 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Junee Waites OAM sat at the end of a table with a smile as she listened to the joyful and friendship-filled conversations being made during the Pearls Place Christmas lunch on December 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.