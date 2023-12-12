Fish on rampage after rains flush out estuaries

With the seas offshore not yet conducive to game fishing, closer in there are some big ocean flathead along the coast from Kianniny to Lennards Island and past Boyds Tower at Eden - especially for those prepared to fish deep at 25-30 fathoms.
Sand flathead of over 70cm have been reported and bagout is the name of the game.
As well as flathead some good catches of snapper are reported from both Long Point and Haycock with fish over 70cm reported.
In Merimbula Lake there are quantities of trevally and both locals and visitors have been enjoying good catches in the 40cm range. There are also dusky flathead and luderick in the lower reaches.
For luderick try along the edge at Fishpen along from Mitchies Jetty, the causeway and below the bridge. Best bait is stringy weed near the top of the run in tide.
Lots of juvenile kingfish have entered Merimbula Lake and are a sight to see when chasing tailor schools.
Last weekend saw the start of the season's prawn runs which has no doubt sparked up fish activity. Keep your nets ready for the next dark and run out in early January.
Pambula reports good tailor and trevally and a few dusky flathead. With the Bega river swollen from the rains Mogareeka is expected to become the local mecca for very large dusky flathead and trevally. Reports of some fine mulloway continue, note those below 70cm are undersize.
It's now time to pencil in the club's Gala Charity Fishing Competition in the New Year - January 3 to 6 inclusive with entry open to all.
All entry monies will go to charity the Social Justice Advocates "Homes for the Homeless".
Every entry also becomes a ticket in the lucky draw for a Hobie Compass Kayak donated by Boss Outdoor.
There are 13 species in the competition and 26 prizes overall for seniors and juniors.
The club sincerely thanks its local business sponsors whose support has been overwhelming. Thanks also to a very generous sponsor there is a special prize of a pair of cut and polished Inverell sapphires for the lady that catches the greatest number of species.
This Friday, December 15, the club will be holding its Christmas party. Doors open 6pm for 6.30pm. Members and their guests will attend taking salad and sweets with the club providing the feast.
Membership details and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au.
