Oysters farmers have fingers crossed for no rain before Christmas

With oyster farms currently closed from south of Sydney to the Victorian border, due to the effects of recent heavy rainfall, there is a waiting game taking place to see whether the Sapphire Coast's award-winning oysters will be available for Christmas tables.
Oysters are filter feeders and there are stringent conditions imposed on oyster farmers following any events which might impact water quality.
Shellfish can accumulate pollution such as runoff because they are filter feeders and events such as localised rainfall can pollute the estuary. Harvest areas may temporarily close for harvesting.
The NSW Food Authority works with the shellfish industry to close harvest areas when necessary, and re-open them when microbiological testing indicates the estuaries are clean again and the shellfish have had time to purge themselves of all contaminants.
But Merimbula could be one of the first to reopen with oyster farmers keeping their fingers crossed that it's before Christmas.
However, it will depend on a range of factors.
Industry support officer at Sapphire Coast Wilderness Oysters Anna Simonds said it was too early to give a date at this stage.
"It's too early to tell because there's more rain forecast, but Merimbula Lake obviously has a smaller catchment," Ms Simonds said.
She said Wonboyn and Pambula suffered from significant catchment inflows and it wasn't just about the rainfall, there were many things at play.
Speaking on Thursday, December 7, Ms Simonds said the Yowaka River was still rapidly flowing into Pambula Lake.
"One or two Sapphire Coast estuaries may hope to open but I don't know whether they will be able to harvest early enough and deal with the logistics of getting oysters to Sydney for Christmas," Ms Simonds said.
"But right now a lot of farmers are more focused on clean up work and oyster health with sales for Christmas secondary.
"If some producers are offline for Christmas, come back in the New Year. Oysters are in top condition in January and February," Ms Simonds said.
