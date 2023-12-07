Merimbula News Weekly
Oysters farmers have fingers crossed for no rain before Christmas

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 12 2023 - 4:21pm, first published December 8 2023 - 6:00am
At Broadwater Oysters they had to haul punts onto land and drag trees from the roads during the recent heavy rainfall. Picture Broadwater Oysters
With oyster farms currently closed from south of Sydney to the Victorian border, due to the effects of recent heavy rainfall, there is a waiting game taking place to see whether the Sapphire Coast's award-winning oysters will be available for Christmas tables.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

