Pambula's Village Vibes returns on Friday, December 15 from 5-7.30pm.
Hosted by Pambula Rotary and Pambula Business Chamber Pambula Village Vibes community Christmas event is a chance for the community to kick the Christmas season off to a great start by getting together and supporting local businesses.
Village Vibes offers family fun and entertainment with food vans including South Coast Eats, Decadent Donuts, Rotary's paella and sausage sizzle stalls, a fairy floss stall and of course, oysters.
President of the Pambula Business Chamber Wendy Pursehouse said there would be free face painting for the kids, buskers.
In addition the Lost Band from the Wanderer Festival who didn't perform on the festival Sunday due to the weather, would reform to play outside Covington's especially for the night.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Most importantly Santa will be there; he will arrive on the vintage fire truck at 6.30pm and will be available for photos with his elves.
"Come along and enjoy the evening. This is a community event and we do it for the community so that they can have a nice night," Ms Pursehouse said.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.