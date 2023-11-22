The Sapphire Coast's biggest tourism industry event of the year is set to bring together local tourism operators, industry bodies and national and state tourism authorities on December 6.
The event will provide a valuable opportunity for local tourism businesses, key industry stakeholders and government representatives to reconnect in person and get inspired for the future of tourism on the Sapphire Coast, Sapphire Coast Tourism manager Rhys Treloar said.
Keynote speakers from Destination NSW, Tourism Australia and Visit Canberra will update industry on new tourism opportunities and what the future holds for the visitor economy.
Additional special guest speakers will include South Coast Centre of Excellence, Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing and presentations from a range of new tourism experiences located in the Bega Valley Shire.
In a first for the Sapphire Coast, this year's event will also play host to a tourism trade show to promote exciting new tourism experiences and operators from across the region.
"We're excited to bring local Sapphire Coast tourism businesses, stakeholders and key industry bodies together to meet face-to-face in the same room," Mr Treloar said.
"Bringing down our major partners and supporters from the biggest players in the tourism industry is not only a great way for industry to connect, but also provides the ideal opportunity to showcase all the new and amazing experiences we have on the Sapphire Coast, this year in a new trade show style."
The formal industry briefing will be followed by networking canapes, supported by Tourism Australia and the Centre of Excellence.
All Bega Valley Shire tourism businesses and stakeholders are welcome to register for the event via Eventbrite; https://bit.ly/tourism-industry-briefing
The Sapphire Coast Tourism Industry Briefing is presented by Sapphire Coast Destination Marketing and supported by Bega Valley Shire Council.
