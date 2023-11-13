Merimbula News Weekly
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Merimbula Water Dragons leave Sydney and ACT teams in their wake

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 14 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 10:37am
Merimbula Water Dragons after a thrilling final where they took out first place in the 20s mixed race over 200 metres in the ACT. Picture supplied
Months of intensive training have paid off for the Merimbula Water Dragons after the team took out first place in the mixed race in the ACT on November 11.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

