How often should I get my air conditioner cleaned?

Air conditioners require regular maintenance to function efficiently. Picture Shutterstock

Yes, summer is here, with its hot and sticky days. The goal is to make homes cool for everyone.

Running your air conditioner is the obvious option, but how often should I get it serviced and cleaned? Regular maintenance improves house safety, lowers energy costs, and prevents serious damage.

So, let's explore the significance of routine cleaning. And how frequently it needs to be done to maintain your AC functioning smoothly and properly.

Why regular AC cleaning is important

Air conditioners, like any other appliance, require regular maintenance to function efficiently. Over time, dust and dirt accumulate on internal parts of the unit, reducing its ability to cool and increasing energy consumption.

But here's the thing - it's not just about keeping your home cool. Regular AC cleaning has numerous other benefits that often go unnoticed. Here are a few noteworthy ones:

Enhancing efficiency and performance

A clean air conditioner is an efficient one. When dust and dirt are permitted to build up, they create blockages that restrict airflow and make your unit work much harder to cool your home.

This wastes energy and puts unnecessary strain on the unit's components, reducing lifespan. Regular cleaning ensures proper airflow and optimal performance of your AC.

Preventing breakdowns

A poorly supported air conditioner is more likely to break down unexpectedly. Regular cleaning allows technicians to identify and address potential issues before they become major problems.

In times of extreme heat, the last thing you want is for your AC to break down and leave you without relief. Regularly cleaning your unit can prevent such unexpected breakdowns and save you from costly repairs.

Improving indoor air quality

Indoor air rates can be worse than outdoor. When you switch on your AC, dust and filth, build up and circulate throughout your home.

Regularly maintaining your unit through cleaning procedures will effectively guarantee the absence of detrimental contaminants in the air you and your family inhale. In this manner, the sun city air conditioning system effectively maintains a cool indoor environment while safeguarding one's well-being.

Increasing lifespan of the AC unit

Just like any other device, an air conditioner has a lifespan. But regular cleaning and maintenance can prolong its life significantly.

By keeping your unit clean, you reduce the risk of major breakdowns and costly repairs, ultimately saving you from the expense of replacing your AC sooner than expected.

Key factors influencing the cleaning frequency of your AC

Certain factors can influence how often you need to clean your air conditioner, like any other appliance. Some of the key ones include:

Climate and weather conditions: If you live in a region with high humidity, your AC may need more frequent cleaning to prevent mould and mildew growth.

Usage: The frequency of cleaning also depends on how often you use your AC. A unit that runs continuously during the summer months will require more frequent maintenance than one used only occasionally.

Pets: As mentioned earlier, homes with furry friends typically require more frequent AC cleaning as their hair and dander can clog filters faster.

Age of the unit: Due to their greater susceptibility to wear and tear, older AC units may require more frequent cleaning.

Air filter quality: High-quality air filters need to be replaced less regularly since they are more effective at collecting dust and pollutants. Using cheap or low-quality filters will require more frequent cleaning of the AC.

How often should you get your AC cleaned?

After understanding the need for frequent AC cleaning and the elements that affect it, how often should you clean your AC?

A yearly professional cleaning is recommended. However, some components may need more frequent maintenance.

For homes in moderate climates with minimal usage, annual cleaning should suffice. For homes in regions with high humidity or those that use their AC frequently, twice a year may be necessary.

Ultimately, it's better to seek advice from a qualified HVAC specialist who can evaluate your demands and establish the ideal frequency for cleaning your air conditioner. Additionally, they can offer helpful pointers and recommendations for preserving the cleanliness and maintenance of your unit all year long.

Final thoughts

After understanding the importance of frequent air conditioning (AC) cleaning and the various aspects that impact its frequency, it is important to proceed with the right steps.

It is advisable to arrange for a professional cleaning appointment annually. Also, if your living arrangement matches any key factors, consider cleaning more often. This will keep your house cool and save you money on power and maintenance.