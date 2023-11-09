The Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham is having a big weekend with food, music and cabaret on offer.
On Saturday, November 18, book for dinner and then see bluesy/rock band Stretch Limousine from 7-9pm. Songs by John Mayall, Hendrix and Deep Purple are on the set list with Stretch on guitar/vocals, John on drums, Kingy on bass and Paul on sax/flute. $10 cover charge on the door.
On Sunday, November 19, pop in for lunch or enjoy some afternoon treats before sitting down to enjoy award-winning show Disenchanted: A Cabaret of Twisted Fairy Tales, by Eliane Morel (singer, writer) and Daryl Wallis (accompanist, musical director), a show where fairy tale side-characters recount their version of well-known stories - in song.
Set in an intimate Parisian salon, it is perfectly suited to the fascinatingly refurbished Robbie Burns Hotel.
The Wyndham hotel has its roots in the Kiandra goldrush of the late 1850s.
transported to Paris in 1699, where vivacious host Madame Dand and a parade of disgruntled fairy tale side-characters are on a quest to discover: Why was the wolf in Grandma's bed? Did Sleeping Beauty consent? What happens when the goose who lays the golden eggs realises what she's worth? Were the Ugly Sisters' feet really that big? and what's this all got to do with the French Revolution?
It's all answered in the most entertaining of ways by the multi-award winning cabaret.
The show has a very local connection, having begun its life here on the Sapphire Coast at a dinner party in Bermagui, organised by Morel's nine-year-old niece.
"She invited us to come dressed as fairy tale characters, and sing a song or tell a story. I made up a song for one of Cinderella's Ugly Sisters, which gave me the idea of writing a cabaret about fairy tale side characters who don't feel represented. What would they have to say?" said Morel.
The impetus to bring Disenchanted to The Robbie Burns Hotel came through a Wyndham local, who had seen the show at Wolumla and suggested the newly refurbished venue would be an ideal location for an adult show about fairy tales set in an intimate Parisian salon.
It won Best Show at both Newcastle and Dubbo Fringe Festivals. An online pivot during COVID also saw them winning a prestigious Young-Howze Theatre award.Arrive early (doors open at midday) for lunch, and have a drink before, during or after the show.
Tickets to Disenchanted are $35 or $25 concession.
Book at Humanitix (search under Robbie Burns Hotel).
