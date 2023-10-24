The enthusiastic students of Merimbula Public School, from Kindy to Year 6, recently came together for a Crazy Colour Day event.
This kaleidoscopic extravaganza was not just about spreading joy and laughter but also about raising funds to support the school's educational technology needs, including new computers and iPads.
Hosted with incredible energy, the Crazy Colour Day was an absolute hit. The school captains, along with the dedicated members of the Student Representative Council, played a pivotal role in making this event a resounding success.
The event was made even more colourful and exciting thanks to the active participation of the Parents and Citizens (P&C) Association. P&C members took part in the colour-throwing festivities and their support and involvement in the event highlighted the strong sense of community that exists within Merimbula Public School.
But the excitement didn't stop there because the Merimbula Rural Fire Service brigade members joined in on the fun playfully spraying students as they traversed the colourful track.
As fundraising milestones were achieved, and to reward the generous students, some teachers volunteered to be slimed.
The students rallied together to reach these milestones and eagerly anticipated the opportunity to see their teachers get colourful and slimy. The teachers took it all in good spirit, showcasing the strong bond between Merimbula's educators and students.
"Our school's Crazy Colour Day was a remarkable showcase of the unity, enthusiasm, and commitment of our students, staff, parents, and the local community," Merimbula Public School principal Michelle Huddleston said.
"The funds raised during this event will help us provide our students with the latest in educational technology, ensuring that they have the resources they need to thrive."
