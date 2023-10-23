Merimbula News Weekly
Far South Coast dragon boaters attend Australian Masters Games

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:56pm, first published October 23 2023 - 3:24pm
Some of the Southern Warriors (in bright blue shirts) captured in the photo of the entire NSW squad at the Australian Masters Games dragon boating competition. Picture supplied
Dragon boaters from along the Far South Coast attended the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide October 13,14 and for some it was their first experience of a regatta.

