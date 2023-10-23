Dragon boaters from along the Far South Coast attended the Australian Masters Games in Adelaide October 13,14 and for some it was their first experience of a regatta.
There were paddlers from Merimbula Water Dragons, Nature Coast (Moruya), Illawarra Dragons, Sussex Inlet and Marist dragon boating clubs who made up the 41 strong team of the Southern Warriors.
Racing took place over two days across age categories on a 200metre course at West Lakes with both 10s crews and 20s crews.
Southern Warriors competed in multiple races, some in up to 21 races over the two days.
While there were no medals, the Senior C women's boat was just 0.1 second off a bronze medal place.
Southern Warriors organisers Gill McCallum and Denise Dion of Merimbula Water Dragons, were pleased with the event.
"We had a wide range of experience in the paddling group we took to the Masters Games but we tried to ensure everyone had an equal chance to compete and enjoy the thrill of serious competition," Denise said.
Denise Dion also competed in tennis at the Masters Games achieving a bronze medal in the mixed combined age group with partner Graham Smith of the Barossa.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The pair won topped the round robin in their group but were beaten by the winners of the second group and played off to get third place.
