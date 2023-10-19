Merimbula News Weekly
Potoroo Palace holds Bournda Bird Olympics for National Bird Week, with Central Tilba student taking title

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:57pm, first published October 19 2023 - 6:46pm
After performing her impression of a gang-gang cockatoo only minutes before, eight-year old Amelia Matthews' face lit up when she heard her name ring through the Potoroo Palace speaker to inform her she had won the Lisa Freedman Perpetual Trophy for Champion Bird Caller.

