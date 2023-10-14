Referendum Day - Bega Valley Shire community members share their thoughts

Of the volunteers promoting the Yes and No campaigns, many noted that there was a positive and respectful attitude at voting booths across the Far South Coast on Saturday October 14.
South Coast Elder and Eden resident Uncle BJ Cruse said there had been a positive environment down at the voting booth in Eden, when he cast his vote at 12pm on Saturday.
"There was no aggression there and no one trying to influence people's vote, it was a pretty good day today," he said.
Uncle BJ said while he strongly supported the Voice to Parliament he noted that he had mixed feelings about it on the whole.
"I'm hoping that it will be a yes but I'm prepared for a no," he said.
"If it's a no vote then firstly we'll have to come to terms with Aboriginal people being robbed of a possibly once in my lifetime opportunity to put in place a body that would allow Aboriginal people the chance to better determine our destinies," he said.
One of the captains of the Far South Coast Yes campaign, Helene Garrett said the attitudes around voting booths across Merimbula, Pambula and Tura had been positive and respectful - much like in Eden.
"There was quite a good feeling about today, I mean you can only judge by what signals or responses people are giving but from what I've seen from the booths I've worked at today there's more positivity around the vote than during the pre-polls," she said.
Ms Garrett said she had been posted at pre-poll booths in the lead up to the referendum day and noticed different age demographics and attitudes between people during the pre-polling and those on referendum day.
"There was more younger people coming in to vote today and more older people in the pre-poll, which was interesting," she said.
General practitioner Tom Kearney was one of thirty-five doctors and community health workers in the Bega Valley that banded together to support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Mr Kearney said while he supported the Voice to Parliament he was unhappy that constitutional recognition of First Nations people had become "politicised".
"I think that the debate has been polarised and muddied somewhat in the last few months," he said.
Mr Kearney said while he understood that the enshrinement of an Indigenous Voice in Parliament was "not a perfect process", his opinion of the Voice was that it would be "an invitation for Aboriginal people to share their concerns with the broader Australian community".
"I think the Voice itself isn't binding in terms of legislation but provides a forum for those elected representatives in the community to give an opinion in Parliament, to lawmakers of our country, on issues which impact on Aboriginal peoples specifically," he said.
"Indigenous experience across Australia is heterogeneous, there's no one culture, no one language group. There's a diverse range of needs which needs to be represented by an elected body," he said.
Far South Coast resident and disability advocate Chris Sparks OAM said no matter which way the vote went he celebrated the fact that Australian citizens had been given the chance to "move forward".
"I don't think there's a right or wrong way to vote, I think it's important that Australians get the chance to be informed and participate in their democracy," he said.
"The fact that our constitution requires changes to be approved by the people is a wonderful thing," he added.
"I think that it's very unfortunate that it has been pitched in a good versus evil way, where people who opted for a no vote are made to feel like they can't speak out because of fear of being considered poorly," he said.
"When Sunday morning will come, whatever the debate has led to, we need to come together as Australians and bring about a better way forward."
