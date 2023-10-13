When Allied Health assistant Nico Gasmus from South East Regional Hospital heard that real estate agent Rob Flynn wanted to donate a cross-trainer to the rehab department, he thought the timing couldn't have been better and was grateful for the gift.
"We were stoked because our old one broke down about two months ago, so we've been using it without electricity, really, just for the movement, and now we've got a way better, fancier machine to use with our patients, so it's great," Mr Gasmus said.
"[It'll be used by] anyone with lower limb problems, so for endurance training [and] strengthening.
"Say you have arthritis problems, you actually want to get your joints well-lubricated, and that machine would help with that as well.
"Anyone who has obviously got osteoporosis or osteoarthritis problems or would qualify in one way or another for it, can actually participate and make use of all our services, not just the gym in itself, but also physiotherapy here, dietetics and occupational therapy."
Rob Flynn said the donation was quite personal, having had a bilateral knee replacement a year ago before he had to participate in hospital rehabilitation.
"The hospitals are always doing it hard as far as getting enough of the equipment and hardware they need, and I just thought, what a great thing to do, that's what it means to me," Mr Flynn said, who donated on behalf of Bega Valley Realty.
"It means I'm giving back to the community and it just made me feel really good to do something like that.
"I had purchased the machine for my own rehab and then when I felt I was at a stage where I was good to go, I just thought, 'What benefit could it give the broader community?' and the Bega hospital just sprang to mind straight away."
