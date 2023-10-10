Market Street is about to lose the smiles and laughter often radiating from the iconic fashion boutique Koko Maia, which owner Karyn Grindrod established in the heart of Merimbula 11 years ago.
"I'm gutted. Lots and lots of tears making the decision, I can't believe even now it's closing," she said as tears rolled down her cheeks, "And it's my baby, I love it."
After 14 months on the market with no interest, Karyn has made the difficult decision to close up shop, with the final day of trading on Saturday, October 14.
"No-one's come along and my lease is due, I'm 64 this month, I don't really want to commit to another long lease, it's really sad because it's iconic," she said. "It brings so many people to town."
Eight years prior to Koko Maia, Karyn left a $14.25-an-hour job in hardware, purchased a rundown business, and built it into the successful Ginger & Luvvy Boutique, now Boardwalk Fashion.
Out of a desire to be authentic and honest, Koko Maia was created on an ethos that focused more on the customer finding the most desirable outfit than lying for the sake of a sale.
"Because we've looked after everyone for so long, and we've never been pushy, if I say 'this will be perfect, why don't we give this a go,' they're pretty good at going, 'yeah, okay,' because I've looked after them," Karyn said.
"Our wedding event dressing highlights the good bits about older women, hides the bit we don't like, but still kind of sexy."
Photographs of Bradley Cooper, Hugh Jackman and George Clooney adorn the three dressing room doors, which the ladies love, especially 100-year-old Val.
Karyn remembered hearing Val say with a laugh, "Why is George on the outside, shouldn't he be in here with me?"
After the Black Summer fires, Karyn remembered the generosity of the community as customers dropped off cash-filled envelopes allowing those affected to be clothed with new garments rather than getting seconds.
"There's two purchases, there's practical and emotional. One lady said yesterday, 'If I'm really down, I just come into your shop, and I know I'll get a laugh and get looked after'," Karyn said.
"It's not even about the selling of the clothes, sometimes, it's just about having a place.
"A lot of ladies when they get to my age also lose confidence, they don't want to look like mutton dressed up as lamb or their mother, so it's a really good thing when someone comes in and are a bit nervous about going to their daughter's wedding.
"And they don't wear dresses, and there's this pressure, and to have them sail out with a big grin and excited about their outfit.
"I love that," she smiled.
