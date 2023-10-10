Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Property
Property of the Week

8 Cabarita Lane, Tarraganda

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
October 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Immaculate family home
Immaculate family home

4 Bed | 2 Bath | 3 Car

  • 8 Cabarita Lane, Tarraganda
  • $1,250,000
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Bega 02 6492 4300
  • Contact: Paul Griffin 0400 024 300
  • Inspect: By appointment

Perfectly positioned on a north facing 2.5 acre rural residential block, this family home offers a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.