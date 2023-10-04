Merimbula News Weekly
Mother and Son the play to be performed at Wolumla Hall

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:43pm, first published October 4 2023 - 5:43pm
'Mother and Son' starring John Fraser as Arthur and Eileen Reckord as Maggie, will be performed at Wolumla Hall in November and December. Picture supplied
A much-loved TV series may have returned to our screens but in November and December it's also coming to the Bega Valley as a play.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

