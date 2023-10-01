Belinda Rosenbaum whose idea for a creative station at Wanderer produced the I Wear Wanderer recycled fashion event, was looking a little warm as the temperture and the numbers of interested people increased.
"Basically I got smashed and I'm really glad I over catered," Belinda said when asked how it was going.
"By Sunday afternoon we might only have offcuts of material but we'll still be able to make something like decoration with them."
She's been delighted with the response.
"I've seen the most amazing things walk out of here. The ideas that people have come up with have been great."
I Wear Wanderer is part of a wide ranging arts program overseen by artistic director Iann Pidd.
Mum and daughter Kylie and Piper Hume of Wollongong had just arrived at the festival on Saturday afternoon, stopping first to get their faces painted and decorated, and were both very excited because not only was it their first time at the festival but also on the Sapphire Coast.
"I haven't been this far south before and I just love it, it's so pristine," Kylie said.
Staying at the caravan park in Pambula, they were loving being so close to the beach and within easy walking distance of the festival.
"I can't wait to get out and explore the area," Kylie said. And as for Piper, she was very excited to be seeing Ocean Alley on Sunday.
The Wanderer festival opened at Pambula on Friday afternoon.
Under the careful guidance of Levi, Jasper from Bega's Black Range area, was learning the blacksmithing trade.
Weilding a hammer on the hot metal with a certain amount of accuracy and force, Jasper was showing his skills.
And with a dad who makes brass door knockers, there's obviously a bit of learnt experience.
