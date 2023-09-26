Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley Shire Council plan could see Wolumla village more than double in size

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolumla set for massive growth
Wolumla set for massive growth

Wolumla is ripe for expansion and growth Bega Valley Shire Council has said, with plans that could see the village more than double its exisiting population.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.