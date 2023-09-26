Wolumla set for massive growth

Wolumla is ripe for expansion and growth Bega Valley Shire Council has said, with plans that could see the village more than double its exisiting population.
It is currently a village of around 40hectares with a population of approximately 700 people.
However council has zoned around 75hectares of land, adjacent to the existing village, which is expected to accommodate approximately 850 new homes or 1800 people.
Council said the Wolumla urban release area consists of three land holdings suitable for development.
Council's director community, environment and planning Emily Harrison told councillors the three major landholders in Wolumla would not be going ahead at the same time and infrastructure requirements would need staging.
The draft Wolumla structure plan will guide the provision of infrastructure, including the passive and active transport network, electricity, water, wastewater and stormwater systems, so that the three sites are able to be developed to their full potential.
Council is also looking at Bega as an area for growth but development in the town will be achieved through public consultation to find areas to rezone.
Ms Harrison said because of the consultation and rezoning, Bega's development was several years away, but Wolumla's development was "several months away".
It's no secret that there's a major housing shortage, both for purchase and for rent and council had prepared the draft plans to help accelerate growth in additional housing stock.
A structure plan is a planning document which guides future land use and development for an area and is one of the first steps in the development of new urban areas.
The Bega and Wolumla Structure Plans aim to accelerate the provision of development ready land.
Once adopted, the structure plans will provide a framework to guide council when considering subdivision and development proposals.
However Ms Harrison said increased housing wouldn't be solely down to new development sites and that infill would be used as an additional method.
The Bega and Wolumla Structure Plan project has been funded by the Department of Planning and Environment's Regional Strategic Planning Fund.
The plans will be put on exhibition around mid October and there are plans for further consultation with the community.
