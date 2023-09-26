Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Pambula Public School students take a look into landfill at Bega Valley Shire's central waste facility

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Pambula Public School saw all thats involved in landfilling the shires waste. Picture supplied
Students from Pambula Public School saw all thats involved in landfilling the shires waste. Picture supplied

Students from Tathra and Pambula Public Schools and Bega High recently had the opportunity to tour council's central waste facility, getting a behind-the-scenes look at the complexity and scale of the work required to manage the shire's unrecyclable waste.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.