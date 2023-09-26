"Ideas of ongoing management were discussed as the students were able to see how a filled and capped landfill cell requires constant monitoring for methane and flammable gas build-up and leachate diversion. By standing in one vast, partially filled cell, they learned how council currently monitors one active landfill cell and 26 filled landfill sites in the Bega Valley. It was a powerful way to show just how big a problem landfill waste is."

