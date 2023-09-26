With some periods of strong winds and choppy seas humpback whale activity has increased and produced some wonderful sightings from Dolphin Cove, Tura Headland and Long Point.
There's an estimated 30,000 plus whales en route to Antarctica making for plenty of opportunities for anyone to spot them as they make their way along the Far South Coast.
Good size sand and tiger flathead remain on the chew out from Kianniny and also Tura Beach from about 28 fathoms. Move deeper until good size fish are found.
Some lovely butterfly gurnard and the occasional gummy shark are at the same depth. For snapper a trip to Green Cape should return sizeable fish as well as one reported from the Tathra jetty.
The Bega River is back in action with tailor, salmon, trevally, bream and some flounder along the stretch down towards the bridge from Thompsons. The fish react to soft plastics and nippers.
Local anglers and visitors are enjoying the school holiday run of Australian salmon into Merimbula Lake. Fish the edges from near Bar Beach for best results and also from near Mitchies Jetty. Try a small soft plastic like whitebait or a silver spinner.
Good salmon can be taken off our local beaches: Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results.
Drummer, salmon and tailor are available to rock fishers off the headlands, keep an eye on the swell.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Australian Bass are a great springtime fish. They have finished their breeding run in the lower reaches of our estuarine rivers and are now making their way up stream into the back country for the summer. The bass season runs from September to April.
The club will be open on Friday, September 29 from 6pm and visitors to the club are very welcome.
Come one and all and enjoy the club's ambience, friendship and lovely views. There is also the fishing report together with very competitive bar prices. Club stalwart Darragh Reynolds is your scheduled host. Membership application, membership renewal and everything you need to know about local fishing is available on the club's website www.mbglac.com.au
