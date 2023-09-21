Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Bale Up 2023 Women in Dairy conference visits Bega Valley

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:33pm, first published September 21 2023 - 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organising committee, Sam Holmes, Gemma Otton, Julie Moore, Michelle Drury, Renae Connell, Brodie Game, April Browne and June Tarlinton. Picture by Denise Dion
Organising committee, Sam Holmes, Gemma Otton, Julie Moore, Michelle Drury, Renae Connell, Brodie Game, April Browne and June Tarlinton. Picture by Denise Dion

"I'm not a dairy farmer but I'm still producing milk for my third child," was guest speaker Kate Brow's opening line as she addressed the Bale Up 2023 - Women in Dairy Conference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.