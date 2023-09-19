1st Merimbula Scouts have organised a 'try and apply' information session on Saturday, September 23 at the Merimbula Scout Hall from 10.30-11.30am.
The group is restarting after COVID and also has three new leaders.
There will be Joeys, Cubs and Scouts, ages 5-14 who will meet on Mondays. 1st Cobargo Scouts and leaders will give presentations and answer any questions.
There will be an opportunity to play some games and enjoy a free barbecue.
