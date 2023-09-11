Project management VS change management: what's the difference?

What exactly is the difference between project and change management? Picture Shutterstock

If you've ever wondered about the difference between project management and change management you're probably not alone. They both have similar goals and outcomes within an organisation but there are key differences between both approaches that affect how businesses execute projects.



So, whether you're familiar with these approaches, upskilling with a Master of Project Management, or a budding entrepreneur looking to further your knowledge, this article will go through and highlight some of the features of each and what sets them apart in businesses.

What exactly is project and change management?

No matter what organisation you're managing, facing changes and new projects can often be overwhelming. But with the right approach, these can be great stepping stones to business success and development. This is where project and change management plays a vital role in managing these incidents.

These systems help organisations efficiently plan and implement changes while keeping stakeholders informed and engaged. Not only does this reduce the risk of resistance or scepticism, but managing these events with appropriate planning also increases the chances of success.

Project and change management involves a variety of processes, techniques, and tools that are designed to streamline organisational changes and manage teams so everyone understands their roles. When executed effectively organisations can not only adapt but thrive in changing and competitive conditions.

The basic differences between project and change management

These both might seem similar but both project and change management have their own unique characteristics and both are used in different situations. If you're looking to implement improvements in your businesses you should understand the difference between both approaches.

Project management is about creating and executing plans to achieve specific goals or objectives. You will often have to plan out the management of resources, budget, scope, and timelines to ensure the project is successful.



There is also usually a project manager who is responsible for ensuring that the project is completed on time, within budget, and within the standard.

Whereas change management is more about managing the individuals when organisations change and incorporate the improvements of an organisation as a whole entity.



It's about preparing, supporting, and helping individuals in organisations to successfully adapt to changes. The objective of change management is to ensure that these improvements are smoothly and successfully implemented to achieve lasting benefits.

Project management and the business landscape

Project management is a vital tool within the business landscape and helps organisations successfully implement new projects in the best way possible. After all, nothing is developed by accident and objectives usually come with a plan beforehand. These objectives can range from launching a new product or service, implementing a new software system, or streamlining a business process.

The process usually follows a cycle consisting of project initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and control, and finally, project closure. Throughout this cycle, you might be required to manage and coordinate things such as human resources, communications, risk, schedule and more to ensure the outcome is delivered.

The benefits of project management

There are a range of benefits to managing projects properly as with anything, good planning and execution is key. Let's look at some of the main reasons why you would want to implement project management in your business:

Structure and organisation

The ability to structure and organise your plans makes things much easier to manage and gives everyone an idea of what should be happening during each point of the process. When you have solid timelines to look at, it will help you get on track for faster progress and success. This can also boil down to the nitty gritty and smaller daily tasks.

Clarity of objective

Having a clear objective helps you to identify the criteria for success and allows you to make more informed decisions. This also helps with getting all your team on the same page so when any communication occurs all of your staff are aware of what the larger goals are, without this, you can risk a lack of clarity.

Stakeholder satisfaction

Another great advantage of the fact is that you're able to show these plans to stakeholders so they are aware of what is going on in the business. This not only gives confidence to stakeholders to see you're making change but it also helps them know what is happening in the organisation.

Understanding how change management is used

Change is inevitable in organisations today, and being able to manage it properly can make or break a business, especially in larger and more complex organisations.



When we look at change management it simply involves a structured approach that helps organisations adapt to changes. It's really about using proper planning, communication and implementation while keeping employees at the forefront to improve success in businesses.

The benefits of change management

Because the world is so fast-paced it's incredibly vital to ensure that change is managed properly and effectively. The unknowns might creep up and shift how we run businesses and those not prepared are bound to fail. Let's take a look at some of the benefits of change management.

Improved adaptability

Change management promotes adaptability, and adaptability is key to success in any endeavour. When we are adapted for change we're poised and ready to take on anything that might get thrown at us and are ready to evolve with the times.

Reduced resistance

It helps mitigate resistance to change from employees because we are not only transparent but give them options on how to make the most of the new changes. It also gives the business an opportunity to communicate the advantages and prepare staff in a non-abrupt way.

Competitive advantage

By managing change effectively, organisations can gain a competitive edge over other businesses that don't approach it as proactively. If we look at history all of the most successful businesses were the ones that were ready to tackle changes in industry, economics or even during wars.

