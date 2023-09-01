Keyword research in SEO: 6 strategies for success

Keyword research is the very foundation upon which successful SEO strategies are built. At its essence, keyword research involves identifying and analysing the specific words and phrases people enter into search engines. These keywords can unlock the door to improved search engine rankings and, consequently, drive more traffic to your website. By targeting the right keywords, you can ensure that your website shows up when people search for what you have to offer.

Keyword research can be an overwhelming task. There are millions of keywords out there, and it can be hard to know where to start. But don't be daunted.

This article is your roadmap. It'll explore the terrain of keyword research, digging deep into its most effective strategies. From defining your target audience to understanding the power of data in identifying opportunities, we'll guide you through the complexities of SEO, one keyword at a time. And if you're looking for expert assistance with your SEO efforts, let Pursuit Digital help you with your SEO.

So buckle up because we're about to embark on an enlightening journey through the world of SEO keyword research.

Understanding the basics of keyword research

Keywords are the heartbeats of SEO. They are the words and phrases that users type into a search engine when looking for information.

Here's why they matter:

Visibility: The right keywords can increase the visibility of your website on search engines.

Traffic: More visibility leads to more clicks, driving traffic to your site.

Conversion: Keywords can attract the right audience, leading to increased conversions. For example, a user searching for 'buy organic coffee beans online' is likely ready to make a purchase.

Keywords help search engines understand what your website is about and how it should be ranked in search results. There are different types of keywords: head, body, and long tail. They aren't created equal though. They vary in length, search volume, and specificity.

Let's take a look at the three main types:

Head keywords: These are usually single words with high search volume but fierce competition - for instance, 'coffee'.

Body keywords: These are two- to three-word phrases with moderate search volume and competition. An example is 'organic coffee.'

Long-tail keywords: These are phrases of four or more words. They have lower search volumes but high specificity, leading to better conversion rates. An example is 'buy organic coffee beans online.'

The type of keyword you use will depend on your specific goals. Short-tail keywords are a good option if you're looking for high-traffic keywords. However, if you're looking for keywords that are easier to rank for, then long-tail keywords are a better choice. And if you're trying to target a specific audience, intent-targeting keywords are a good option.

Keyword intent refers to a user's goal when typing a search query. Understanding it can skyrocket your SEO efforts. Here's why:

Improves relevance: Keywords with buying intent, like 'where to buy trail shoes,' show that users are in the buying phase. Crafting content that meets this intent makes your site more relevant.

Boosts conversions: If your page matches the searcher's intent, they're more likely to convert, boosting your site's performance.

Keywords aren't just about getting traffic to your site; they're about getting the right kind of traffic. They bridge the gap between the searcher's intent and your website's offerings. Understanding these basics can help you craft a successful SEO strategy.

Keyword research strategies for SEO success

Keyword research is an ongoing process that requires regular monitoring and optimisation. Below are the different keyword research strategies:

1. Defining your target audience

A clear understanding of your target audience can sharpen your keyword research like a finely honed blade. When you comprehend your audience's needs, questions, and language, you can target keywords more effectively, increasing your visibility to the right people. It's like setting the right bait to attract the fish you actually want to catch.

So how do you go about defining your target audience? Here are a few handy strategies:

Market research: Engage in surveys or interviews to gather insights about your customers. What are their needs, behaviours, and language patterns?

Analyse existing customers: Study your most loyal customers. What common characteristics and interests do they share?

Social listening: Use Use social media platforms to understand what topics and trends resonate with your audience.

These steps can help you better understand your target audience and identify the keywords most likely to be used by them.

2. Setting SEO goals

Setting goals is not a side quest in your SEO journey - it's the main storyline. It gives your keyword research direction and purpose. Like a lighthouse guiding ships to shore, your goals keep you focused and on track amidst the sea of potential keywords.

Setting effective SEO goals isn't a shot in the dark. It requires a clear systematic approach. Here's how:

Align with business objectives: Your SEO goals should support your overall business goals. If your business aims to boost product sales, your SEO goal could be to rank higher for product-related keywords.

Be SMART: Goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. Don't just plan on getting more people to visit your website. Be more specific - for instance, 'Let's try to get 20% more people to visit our website in the next six months using long-tail keywords.'

Monitor and adjust: Goals aren't set in stone. Monitor your progress regularly and adjust your goals as needed.

Defining your target audience and setting clear SEO goals create a solid foundation for your keyword research.

3. Listing relevant topics

Identifying topics relevant to your target audience and business is a pivotal stage in keyword research. Here's how to go about it:

Analyse your products/services: What do you offer, and why is it unique? If you're a local bakery specialising in gluten-free goods, topics could range from 'gluten-free baking' to 'healthy desserts.'

Listen to your audience: What questions do they ask? What are they discussing on social media? These are potential topics you could address.

Check out the competition: What topics are your competitors covering? There might be a topic they've missed, offering you a sweet spot to explore.

But why bother listing the topics down? Below are several good reasons:

Brainstorming keywords: Each topic serves as a springboard for keyword ideas. For instance, the topic 'healthy desserts' can spawn keywords like 'low-sugar cookies,' 'vegan cakes,' or 'gluten-free pastries.'

Creating content: Your chosen topics guide your content creation, ensuring you produce material that both resonates with your audience and aligns with your business.

Organisation: By clustering your keywords around specific topics, your website becomes more organised, making it easier for search engines to understand your content.

In short, topic identification is like laying the groundwork for a building. It ensures your keyword research and subsequent content creation stand on a solid, relevant base, ultimately leading to better SEO performance.

4. Compiling a seed list of keywords

Imagine you're planting a garden. A seed list of keywords is much like the first packet of seeds you sow; it's the starting point of your keyword garden, the core from which all your SEO efforts grow. These are typically short, broad terms related to your business that help set the direction for more comprehensive keyword research.

It may look challenging, but creating a seed list doesn't have to be a Herculean task. Here are a few techniques and tools that can make the process a breeze:

Brainstorming: Start by jotting down terms related to your business, products, or services. If you run an eco-friendly cosmetics brand, seeds could be 'organic skincare,' 'vegan makeup,' or 'sustainable beauty products.'

Competitor analysis: Spy a little. See what keywords your competitors are ranking for. Tools like SEMrush or Ahrefs can help with this.

Keyword research tools: Google Keyword Planner, Moz Keyword Explorer, and others can provide a wealth of keyword ideas to start your list.

Remember, your seed list is just the beginning. Like a garden, it needs to be nurtured and expanded upon with more specific long-tail keywords. But more on that later.

5. Researching variations on keywords

Think of your keywords as an ensemble in a symphony - you need a diverse range of instruments playing in harmony to create a beautiful piece. In the world of SEO, this harmony comes from keyword variations. Keyword variations are alternative ways or phrases people might use to search for the same topic.

They're essential because they provide the following:

Diversity: It allows you to cover different ways users might search for the same information. For example, some might search for 'affordable laptops,' while others search for 'cheap laptops.'

Natural language: Using a variety of keywords makes your content sound more natural and less robotic.

Competitive edge: By targeting less obvious variations, you might find less competitive keywords that can drive traffic to your site.

So, how can you find and incorporate keyword variations?

Use keyword tools: Keyword explorers can provide variations. If your seed keyword is 'leather boots,' a tool might suggest 'leather boots for women' or 'black leather boots.'

Study search engine suggestions: Type your keyword into a search engine and see what other phrases it suggests.

Sprinkle variations throughout your content: Don't cram them all into one paragraph. Spread them out to make your content read naturally.

By doing your research on keyword variations, you can ensure that your content is discoverable by more people and that you're ranking for the right keywords.

6. Collecting search volume data

Search volume data is like the pulse of a keyword - it shows you how often users are searching for that keyword. Understanding this data is vital because of the following factors:

Popularity: It helps you gauge the popularity of a keyword. A high search volume means it's a popular term, but it's also likely to be highly competitive.

Prioritisation: It aids in prioritising your keywords. You might focus more on keywords with higher search volumes relevant to your business.

How do you collect and analyse search volume data? Here's how:

Use keyword tools: Tools like Google Keyword Planner or SEMrush can provide you with the search volume data for specific keywords.

Analyse trends: Look at the volume over time. Is it stable, increasing, or decreasing? Trends can inform you about the keyword's relevance in the future.

Consider relevance: High search volume doesn't always mean it's a good keyword to target. Always consider its relevance to your business and the competition level.

Researching keyword variations and understanding search volume data are crucial steps in your keyword strategy. They're like the fine-tuning of your symphony, ensuring your SEO efforts hit all the right notes.

Conclusion

In our journey through keyword research in SEO, we've covered defining target audiences, setting SEO goals, listing relevant topics, and creating a seed list of keywords. We've also explored keyword variations and search volume data collection.