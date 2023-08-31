Pambula roundabout garden gets some TLC from Rotary

Pambula Rotary is excited to announce it has recently teamed up with the Pambula Business Chamber to re-establish a regular maintenance program for the gardens around the Pambula roundabout.
"We're following in the footsteps of the remarkable Des Whitby, so we have big boots to fill - but we'll do our very best to ensure the gardens stay vibrant and colourful as a welcoming entry point to Pambula's shopping precinct," said Pambula Rotary President Lynne Koerbin.
Earlier this year, Mr Whitby announced it was time for someone else to step up and tend to the roundabout garden, a volunteer task he did for some 29 years.
The Rotary Club hosted a working bee on Sunday morning, August 27, to trim hedges, remove tired plants from the centre garden section and prepare the central bed for spring planting.
"We had a great turn up from Rotarians and local community members, all pitching in to get the work done," Rotarian Jill Goodchild said.
"Passing motorists were very considerate as they travelled through the intersection while we worked, with many giving us a cooee and thank you as they went past.
"The publican at The Top Pub kindly provided some cool drinks for us on his lovely shady veranda, which was very welcomed."
Rotary Club treasurer Colin Dunn and chamber president Wendy Pursehouse have been busy approaching local businesses for sponsorship support and said they had been blown away with the level of interest and commitment of funds to purchase gardening supplies and plants.
"It really is a wonderful community project to be involved in and fantastic to see so many people getting behind the effort to ensure the gardens look spectacular throughout the year," Mr Dunn said.
If anyone is keen to get involved or head along to a working bee, get in touch with Pambula Rotary via its website, pambularotary.org.au.
