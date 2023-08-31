Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula roundabout garden gets some TLC from Rotary

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:01pm, first published August 31 2023 - 3:58pm
Pambula Rotary is excited to announce it has recently teamed up with the Pambula Business Chamber to re-establish a regular maintenance program for the gardens around the Pambula roundabout.

