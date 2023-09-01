Merimbula News Weekly
Home/News/Local News

Marine Rescue Merimbula vessels launched during Premier Chris Minns Far South Coast visit

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:03pm, first published September 1 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A reverend's blessing, the NSW premier and a bottle of Brown Brothers prosecco have officially welcomed two new vessels for Merimbula Marine Rescue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Merimbula news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.