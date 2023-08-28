Merimbula News Weekly
Pambula-Merimbula CWA focus on neurodiversity challenges in rural areas during CWA Awareness Week

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:21pm, first published August 28 2023 - 11:30am
Pambula-Merimbula CWA president Anne Maddock at tree which will be transformed into the Tree of Kindness with quotes and yarn bombing by Friday, September 1. Picture supplied
Pambula-Merimbula CWA president Anne Maddock at tree which will be transformed into the Tree of Kindness with quotes and yarn bombing by Friday, September 1. Picture supplied

An increase in the number of adult women being diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) has prompted the CWA to focus on the issue as part of its Awareness Week.

Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

